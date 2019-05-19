Wigan Warriors and fans caught up in Manchester Airport chaos

Wigan Warriors capped a miserable weekend after their flight back to Manchester Airport was one of the many affected this evening.

Warriors were travelling back from their historic game against Catalans Dragons at the Nou Camp on Saturday.

Warriors were travelling back from Barcelona this evening

But their flight was one of the many this evening to be diverted to another airport.

The team bus eventually picked them up in Birmingham, with many fans travelling back to get home in time for work tomorrow also caught up in the mayhem.

Manchester Airport has had to cancel 86 flights after a power surge affected fuel supplies - and no aircraft could be refuelled.

Some 13,000 passengers have been affected.

READ MORE: Flights in and out of Manchester Airport halted

