Tragedy: a person has died at a Wigan railway station
An investigation has been launched after a tragic fatality on the railway line through Wigan.
Emergency services were called to Pemberton station, Billinge Road, on the afternoon of Friday March 15.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said officers were called out at around 2.15pm to reports of a casualty on the tracks.
They attended the scene along with paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service.
However the casualty was, sadly, pronounced dead at the scene.
The BTP says it is not treating the death as suspicious.