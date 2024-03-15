Tragedy: a person has died at a Wigan railway station

An investigation has been launched after a tragic fatality on the railway line through Wigan.
By Charles Graham
Published 15th Mar 2024, 18:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to Pemberton station, Billinge Road, on the afternoon of Friday March 15.

Read More
Parole granted: Wigan double killer set to walk the streets again

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said officers were called out at around 2.15pm to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Pemberton railway station where the tragedy occurredPemberton railway station where the tragedy occurred
Pemberton railway station where the tragedy occurred
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They attended the scene along with paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service.

However the casualty was, sadly, pronounced dead at the scene.

The BTP says it is not treating the death as suspicious.

Rail services between Wigan Wallgate and Headbolt Lane in Merseyside were disrupted while 999 crews were at the scene but trains have now begun running normally again.

Related topics:WiganBritish Transport PoliceEmergency servicesRail services