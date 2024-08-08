Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who “touched many people” died in Wigan’s hospice after battling cancer, an inquest heard.

Rawand Kadir Rasoul, 34, was born in Iraq and moved to the UK eight years ago, living alone in Ashton and working at a car wash.

But an inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard he was diagnosed with stage four rectal cancer in November 2022.

He was given chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which doctors hoped would be curative, and this was completed by February 2023.

Wigan and Leigh Hospice

More chemotherapy was given in May 2023 and a plan was made to attempt to resect the primary tumour. However more deposits were found during exploratory surgery in August 2023 and this was no longer thought to be possible.

Mr Rasoul was given further chemotherapy as palliative treatment, leading to multiple hospitals admissions due to the side effects.

In a statement, his cousin Ali Kadir said Mr Rasoul had many friends in Wigan, particularly in the Muslim community, and they supported him during his treatment.

He did not want to move closer to his family in London and Iraq because he liked Wigan and the doctors and nurses who were caring for him.

Further treatment was planned in February 2024, which had to be delayed as he suffered back and abdominal pain, and he was referred to Wigan and Leigh Hospice for care.

He attended the hospice in April with worsening pain due to the progression of the disease and spent 10 days there, with his health continuing to deteriorate.

Mr Rasoul died at the hospice on May 9, with his family and friends by his side, the inquest heard.

The cause of his death was found to be chemotherapy-induced neutropenic sepsis – a complication of cancer treatment – following metastatic rectal cancer.

Coroner Timothy Brennand said the inquest reflected a man “arguably in the prime of his life” who had moved to the UK to better himself and showed “impressive personal qualities”, including being a dedicated member of the mosque congregation.

“It seems that he touched many people, many of whom took the time and trouble to be with him through his brave and valiant battle against this insidious disease,” he said.

He recorded Mr Rasoul died “as a consequence of a naturally occurring disease and recognised complications arising from its necessary treatment”.