Train-spotters get steamed up about latest locomotive visit to Wigan

Undaunted by heavy rain, train-spotters were treated to a close-up view of a 70,000 Britannia steam locomotive when it stopped off at Wigan North Western railway station.

This image, taken by reader Chris Winstanley shows the enthusiasts immersed in clouds of water vapour as they admire the engine which was en route to Crewe.

Chris said: “It stopped at North Western Station for three minutes, dropping a few passengers off before opening the cylinder cocks just prior to departure, it was then that they were immersed in this plume of steam.”