Wigan's motorists will have 11 road closures to contend with locally on the National Highways network this week and beyond.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M58 until 6am September 27, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 22 to 27 – carriageway closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule

M6 until 6am November 1, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 25 to 27 – carriageway closure for barriers - permanent.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M58, from 9pm September 23 to 5am September 24, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junctions 26 to 25 – carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

M58, from 9pm September 24 to 5am September 25, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 – carriageway closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

M58, from 9pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 28 – lane closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 27, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 – lane closure for barriers – permanent on behalf of National Highways.

M58, from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 27, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions 24 to 26 – carriageway closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal.

M6, from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 27, moderate delays: M62 eastbound, junctions 10 to 12 – lane closures for inspection/survey.

M6, from 9pm September 28 to 5am September 29, slight delays: M6 northbound, junction 27 – lane closure for structure – maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 9pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 25 to 23 – lane closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal.

A580, from 9pm October 1 to 5am October 2, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junction 23 – carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

