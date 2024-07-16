13 mechanics and garages in and around Wigan with a perfect five-star rating from Google reviews

By Sian Jones
Published 16th Jul 2024
Wigan and its surrounding area is awash with talented mechanics, whether you need a quick service, a dent fixing or a full engine overhaul.

We trawled through Google reviews to find the mechanics and garages with a five out of five rating from at least five reviews – and we found 13.

It’s worth mentioning there are dozens more mechanics and garages all with a great rating of 4.5 and above.

In no particular order, here are the 13 mechanics and garages in and around Wigan with top marks from customers who left reviews on Google.

5 star Wigan mechanics

1. Wigan mechanics

5 star Wigan mechanics Photo: Google

Has a 5 out of 5 rating from 36 Google reviews

2. Wigan Accident Repair Centre- Little Lane, Wigan

Has a 5 out of 5 rating from 36 Google reviews Photo: Google

Has a 5 out of 5 rating from 18 Google reviews

3. Pegco- Wood Street, Wigan

Has a 5 out of 5 rating from 18 Google reviews Photo: Google

Has a 5 out of 5 rating from 52 Google reviews

4. MJP Autocentre- Chapel Street, Wigan

Has a 5 out of 5 rating from 52 Google reviews Photo: Google

