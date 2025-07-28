A dozen roadworks on Wigan M-ways and A-roads for motorists to avoid
And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
M58 until 6am September 27, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 22 to 27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M61 until 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions at junction 1 to M6 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.
And a further 10 closures were beginning over the next two weeks:
A580, from 9pm July 28 to 6am August 1, moderate delays: M6 North and southbound, junctions 26 to 24 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M58, from 9pm August 1 to 5am August 2, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junction – carriageway closure for communications.
M6, from 9pm August 2 to 5am August 4, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 – lane one closure due to barrier repair.
M6, from 9pm August 2 to 5am August 3, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 – carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).
M6, from 9pm August 2 to 5am August 4, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.
M60, from 9pm August 2 to 5am August 3, moderate delays: M62 eastbound, junctions 10 to 12 – carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
M58, from 9pm August 3 to 5am August 4, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junctions 27 to 26 – carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 10pm August 4 to 5am August 6, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions 25 to 26 – lane closure for barriers – permanent.
M6, from 9pm August 7 to 5am August 8, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 – lane closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 23, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 – lane closure for barriers – permanent.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule.
