Here is the latest list of all the most significant roadworks in the borough that are going to be affecting Wigan motorists in the coming weeks due to closures for repairs, resurfacing or utilities work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency Works

Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge: there are currently emergency works being undertaken by United Utilities with temporary traffic signals in place. Works are expected to be completed by February 10.

Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley: there are currently emergency works being undertaken by Electricity North West with temporary traffic signals in place until February 12.

Wigan Council is asking motorists to be aware of roadworks and plan diversions

Road Closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Street, Wigan will be closed on February 18 and 19 between 12am and 6am.

Twist Lane, Leigh will be closed outside house number 200 on February 24 between 7pm and 10pm.

Newton Lane, Newton-Le-Willows will be closed at its junction with East Lancashire Road to its boundary with St Helens on February 27 for a period of 28 days.

North Road, Atherton, will be closed from outside house number 333 to the Bolton highways boundary (Platt Lane) on April 16 and 17 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bickershaw Lane, Abram, will be closed from outside house numbers 162 to 205 on April 22 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Wallgate, Wigan will be closed at the railway bridge from April 28 to May 2 between 10pm and 5am.

Resurfacing Schemes

Almond Brook Road, Standish, will be closed from its junction with Beacon View to outside house number 164 on Sunday February 9 from 8am and 5pm.

Gidlow Lane, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Spencer Road West and Beech Hill Avenue, on Sunday February 16 between 8am and 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spencer Road West, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Gidlow Lane on Sunday February 16 between 8am and 7pm.

Major Schemes

Leigh Road, Hindley Green electricity connection: Electricity North West is supplying a new high voltage electricity supply to support the extension works at Hindley YOP. Works have been carried under rolling two-way lights. The scheme has been progressing onto Leigh Road, Hindley Green, Thomas Street, East Street, Atherton Road, Brecon Drive and is due to conclude this month.

St Helens Road, Leigh cycleway scheme: The Major Projects Team is constructing a segregated cycleway on St Helens Road, Leigh. Works are scheduled for completion in the spring. To keep disruption to a minimum and complete works as quickly as possible, a temporary northbound one-way restriction on St Helens Road has been required, between Bonnywell Road and West Bridgewater Street. The southbound diversion is via Twist Lane, Atherleigh Way and St Helens Road Local traffic is able to use Spinning Jenny Way, Chapel Street, Mather Lane and Bonnywell Road as an alternative.

Wigan Road, Standish: Cadent Gas is undertaking gas mains replacement works with the use of temporary two-way signals. Works are due to conclude in May. Temporary signals will only be in place until the end of March with the rest of the works being undertaken without traffic management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scholes/School Lane/Warrington Lane junction, Wigan: Transport for Greater Manchester and Wigan Highways are undertaking works to install controlled crossing facilities. Works will be undertaken with temporary multi-way signals in place, replacing the exisiting fixed signals. Works are due to start on February 20 and are estimated to be in place for 12 weeks.

Events

Atherton Carnival 2025 - a number of roads will be closed on June 22 in support of Atherton Carnival.