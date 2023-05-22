News you can trust since 1853
A woman has died after falling from a motorway bridge on the M61 near Chorley

A woman has sadly died after falling from a motorway bridge on the M61.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:36 BST

Today (Monday, May 22), a Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at shortly after 11am to a report of a concern for welfare of a woman on a bridge over the M61 between Bolton and Chorley. Sadly, the woman fell from the bridge a short time later and despite the best efforts of emergency crews she was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Due to the incident, the M61 was closed in both directions between junction eight for Chorley and junction six for Horwich for nearly two hours.

M61 is closed in both directions between junction 8 Chorley and junction 6 Horwi...
Congestion building up to junction 6 of the M61.
Congestion building up to junction 6 of the M61.
On Facebook at 1:13pm, Lancashire Police wrote: “We posted earlier regarding a road closure on the M61. Please be advised the road is now open. We thank you for your patience."

Samaritans are available day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

