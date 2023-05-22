A woman has died after falling from a motorway bridge on the M61 near Chorley

Today (Monday, May 22), a Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at shortly after 11am to a report of a concern for welfare of a woman on a bridge over the M61 between Bolton and Chorley. Sadly, the woman fell from the bridge a short time later and despite the best efforts of emergency crews she was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Due to the incident, the M61 was closed in both directions between junction eight for Chorley and junction six for Horwich for nearly two hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congestion building up to junction 6 of the M61.

On Facebook at 1:13pm, Lancashire Police wrote: “We posted earlier regarding a road closure on the M61. Please be advised the road is now open. We thank you for your patience."