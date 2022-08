Traffic was stopped on the northbound carriageway between junction 27 (Shevington) and 26 (Orrell) at approximately 5.05pm on Monday (August 8).

National Highways said this was due to a “police-led incident”.

“Delays beginning to build on approach to the incident,” a spokesman added.

Heavy traffic was building in the area following the closure, with motorists advised to add extra time to their journeys.

At 6.13pm, National Highways confirmed all lanes had been reopened.