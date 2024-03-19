Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The business case for a new rail station at Golborne has been submitted to government, setting out the transformational benefits it will bring for the local community as a key part of the Bee Network.

Submission of the Golborne: Transformation Through Transport outline business case is an important step towards approval of the £31.8m investment earmarked for the project, unlocking an ambitious vision for public transport alongside wider community benefits.

Proposals, which would provide a key public transport link for people in the town and broader borough of Wigan, are being delivered by Transport for Greater Manchester, Greater Manchester Combined Authority and Wigan Council.

An artist's impression of how Golborne station would look

Submission of the business case follows a public consultation on proposals for the station, which received almost 3,000 responses.

Greater Manchester will continue to develop its plans for Golborne station informed by consultation responses, planning considerations and government feedback, with a view to submitting a final business case in summer 2025.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said: “Submitting the business case to government to deliver the city-region’s first new railway station in more than two decades is a landmark moment.

“We want to move forward at pace with our plan to reconnect Golborne to the railway and it is a key step in our ambition for local rail services to be part of the Bee Network as soon as possible.

“I am pleased that the overwhelming majority of people share our vision for Golborne station, with initial indications of support for the scheme from 93 per cent of those people who took part in the consultation survey. We’re aware that some residents will be more directly impacted by the plans, and we’ll continue to work closely with them to address their concerns.

“Greater Manchester is already transforming travel across the city-region, with all buses coming under local control from January 2025. This station will give more people the option to use public transport, easing congestion on our roads and enabling more sustainable travel.”

Golborne currently has no direct bus, train or tram services to Manchester, so train services would reduce journey times into Manchester city centre by up to 30 minutes.

The scheme forms part of a significant investment locally to support GMCA’s ambitions to make local rail an integral part of the Bee Network – Greater Manchester’s vision for a joined-up London-style public transport system.

Leigh MP James Grundy said: “I am giving my strongest possible backing for our bid for the new station at Golborne. Local residents have been running a campaign to restore rail passenger services to Golborne for 63 years and as someone who knows local people very well, I know exactly how strongly the community of Golborne feels about getting their station back.

“I have been constantly championing this issue since becoming the local MP in 2019 and I will be fighting as hard as I can to get final approval for this bid from the government. It’s been great to work with Mayor Andy Burnham on this project that we both believe in so strongly.”

The proposed station would be on the West Coast Main Line, five miles south of Wigan North Western station and one mile north of Golborne Junction – near to the site of the previous Golborne Station.

Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux, said: “This is an exciting step forward for Golborne station, submitting the business case to government after overwhelming support for the station in the consultation earlier this year.