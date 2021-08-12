Ambulance crews rush to medical emergency on M6 near Wigan

Ambulance crews are responding to a medical emergency on the M6 at junction 25 in Wigan this afternoon (Thursday, August 12). Pic: Highways

Lane 1 (of three) has been closed on the southbound carriageway between junctions J26 (Orrell Interchange) and J23 (Haydock) whilst paramedics work at the scene near junction 25 (Bryn).

Police are also in attendance and Highways are assisting with recovery of the vehicle.

The incident has led to slow traffic in the area and Highways say the lane is expected to remain closed until around 4pm.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.

