You may have noticed that some of the borough’s speed cameras – or “safety cameras" as the authorities like to call them – have received an upgrade.

Gone are the traditional grey pillar topped with a yellow box ready to flash an unsuspecting driver with their foot down.

And gradually appearing in their place – on Spring Road, Orrell, Bolton Road, Ashton, Wigan Road, Land Gate, and Wallgate, Wigan, to name but four – are much taller, more slender poles topped with two small cameras.

One of the new-style safety cameras which can catch motorists speeding in both directions

So what’s the difference?

Well the main thing is that they can catch speeders coming in both directions and without needing secondary check markings on the road.

There is no visible flash when the camera detects a speeding vehicle either.

However, contrary to rumours put about on social media they can’t measure other offences such as using a phone while driving.

One of the new cameras on Wallgate at Wigan Pier

Currently there are 237 local authority roadside safety cameras in Greater Manchester, including 153 spot speed safety cameras (11 of which form part of two urban average speed routes) and 84 red light cameras at junctions.

Work on the new scheme, which will upgrade 144 spot speed cameras on local authority roads with new technology, will start this summer.

Around three-quarters of these 91 cameras are on Bee Network active travel routes to help keep cyclists and pedestrians safe. This might explain why one of the two-way cameras on Wallgate next to the Pier buildings is on a one-way street.

The project’s second phase will see the introduction of 25 average speed routes to replace existing speed cameras and enforce speeding over a larger area, alongside the removal of 53 existing speed camera locations. Tenders for the second phase are currently being assessed.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) has signed a contract with Jenoptik UK to upgrade the cameras across the region with the state-of-the-art technology.

The VECTOR-SR cameras, developed by Jenoptik, have been funded through the Mayor’s Challenge Fund (MCF) to improve road safety and support Greater Manchester’s commitment to Vision Zero: the aim to eliminate all road fatalities and serious injuries.

John Piper, Sales Director at Jenoptik UK said: “We are delighted to be working with Transport for Greater Manchester and Greater Manchester Police to aid in the Vision Zero approach for the area.

“The VECTOR-SR systems represents the latest non-invasive spot speed camera technology and will continue and enhance the safety of the upgrade locations.”

Supt Gareth Parkin of Greater Manchester Police’s Safer Transport Team said: “The new and upgraded speed cameras across the city-region will ensure that drivers adhere to road speeds and do not engage in reckless or anti-social driving.

“Speed limits are put in place to ensure our roads are safe. Excessive speeds increase the chances of driver error, increase the time it takes for a vehicle to stop and can also increase fatalities in the event of a collision.

“I would like to thank Transport for Greater Manchester and the Mayor’s Office for continuing to work with GMP to help tackle these issues.