Bus passengers complain of services running late or not turning up since Bee Network launched in Wigan

Fed-up bus passengers have expressed their dismay at services in Wigan – just two months after they were taken into public control for the first time in decades.

Bus services in Wigan, Bolton and parts of Salford are now run by the Bee Network, which will be rolled out across Greater Manchester to form a London-style integrated public transport system.

But it has not all been smooth sailing for passengers since the new system was introduced on September 24.

The Bee Network's yellow buses have been on the roads since September

It led to a host of complaints on Facebook from people who have been using buses in the borough.

Lynn Roberts said: “Shocking very unreliable always cancelled or don't turn up at all then three come at once bring back stagecoach and they were bad enough. Not enough seats downstairs on the double deckers either.”

Louise Smith said: “Awful. Buses never turn up if they do they are late. They cancel them all the time. Not reliable one bit. The app is shocking too. Bring back stagecoach I say!!”

Frank Mason said: “Be nice if they actually turn up on time, 20 mins late most days.”

Fiona Lynn said: “Terrible never turn up the times iv been late for work even though i set out to get an earlier bus.”

Joanne Woodward said: “Awful service – daughter walks 15 mins in opposite direction to catch bus to college as it never stops at our nearest stop – driver says full, but at earlier stop it’s not full despite no one else getting on.”

Kelly Holland said: “Bottling wood/newsprings bus needs to be bigger! Bus always full and loads standing, accident waiting to happen.”

Brian Saffer said: “Unreliable. The app is next to useless. Lower deck has had seating reduced, handrails are inadequate and floors are dangerous when wet. Onboard screens indicating stops have names nobody recognises.”

Daren Williams said: “Absolutely awful. Longest wait ive had is 45 mins at Wigan train station and 3 buses went the other way into town. Apps awful doesnt show if buses are running late and cant track like use to on stagecoach.”

Kay Shepherd said: “Was waiting for the number 8 from Hindley to Leigh last night. The 5.21 was a no show so had to wait until 5.51pm for the next one. Waiting half an hour on a chilly night is not good.”

Francis Clossick said: “Utter rubbish it has cost me a small fortune in taxis since it started buses just not turning up or going early this never happened until they changed.”

Leona Williams said: “My daughter catches the bus to school and now I have to take her every morning because they are so unreliable. She can leave the house over a hour before school and still doesn’t make it on time because they don’t turn up or when they do drive past it’s with a out of service sign on. Bring back stage coach.”

We contacted Greater Manchester Combined Authority about the complaints but did not receive a response.