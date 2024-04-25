Busy road in Wigan closed to traffic after reports of collision
A main road in Wigan remains closed this morning following reports of a crash.
Orrell Road, in Orrell, is shut near the Raj Gate restaurant, between Church Street and Greenford Close.
There are reports this follows a collision involving a motorbike in the early hours.
Wigan Today has contacted Greater Manchester Police to request information about the incident and road closure.
More to follow.
