Busy road in Wigan closed to traffic after reports of collision

A main road in Wigan remains closed this morning following reports of a crash.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th Apr 2024, 09:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Orrell Road, in Orrell, is shut near the Raj Gate restaurant, between Church Street and Greenford Close.

There are reports this follows a collision involving a motorbike in the early hours.

Wigan Today has contacted Greater Manchester Police to request information about the incident and road closure.

More to follow.

Related topics:WiganOrrell

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.