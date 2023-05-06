News you can trust since 1853
Child taken to hospital after cars crash at busy junction in Wigan borough

A child was taken to hospital after two cars crashed at a busy junction.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th May 2023, 07:34 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services were called to Lovers Lane in Howe Bridge, at the junction with Leigh Road and Grafton Street, at around 6.45pm on Friday.

Two cars had collided, with two adults and four children inside the vehicles.

The crash happened at the junction of Lovers Lane, Leigh Road and Grafton StreetThe crash happened at the junction of Lovers Lane, Leigh Road and Grafton Street
Firefighters from Atherton and Leigh worked to make the vehicles safe, while paramedics checked on those who had been in the cars.

One child was taken to hospital by ambulance.

