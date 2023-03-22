Happily the driver and passengers all escaped unscathed after the single-decker ploughed into the central reservation of the M61 northbound near junction 5 at around 10.20am on Wednesday March 22.

But it caused a huge amount of disruption to morning traffic while emergency services personnel attended and cleared the scene.

The smash caused delays for road users on Wednesday March 22

The North West Air Ambulance was scrambled but ultimately not required, as were vehicles from the North West Ambulance Service after paramedics checked over those involved in the collision and decided that none need to go to hospital.