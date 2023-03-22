News you can trust since 1853
Coach smash causes long tailbacks on motorway near Wigan

Traffic was brought to a standstill when a coach came to grief on a motorway near Wigan.

By Matt Pennington
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:39 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:39 GMT

Happily the driver and passengers all escaped unscathed after the single-decker ploughed into the central reservation of the M61 northbound near junction 5 at around 10.20am on Wednesday March 22.

But it caused a huge amount of disruption to morning traffic while emergency services personnel attended and cleared the scene.

The smash caused delays for road users on Wednesday March 22
The North West Air Ambulance was scrambled but ultimately not required, as were vehicles from the North West Ambulance Service after paramedics checked over those involved in the collision and decided that none need to go to hospital.

Eventually traffic was allowed to flow freely again.