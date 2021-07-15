Congestion for six miles after crash on M6 in Wigan

Highways England reported two lanes of the M6 have been shut on Thursday afternoon after the collision between junction 25 for Wigan and junction 26 for the Orrell interchange.

Traffic officers and recovery vehicles were said to be on their way to the incident.

There are currently delays of at least 45 minutes, with congestion for nearly six miles, as a result of the crash.

