Council chiefs ask for extra powers to crack down on four areas of Wigan where road rules are "regularly abused"

King Street in Wigan, Market Street in Atherton, Winwick Lane in Lowton, and Bradshawgate in Leigh are seen as the four key areas that Wigan Council wants to clamp down on. Currently they have no powers to aid the police in stopping bad behaviour from the borough’s drivers.

That is why they are writing to the Department for Transport to apply for powers to enforce moving traffic offences.

Start of Winwick Lane from Newton Lane junction with a 7.5 tonne weight limit sign

This will enable them to issue fixed penalty notices to people driving cars and motorbikes during periods when they are not permitted – a problem for Market Street and Bradshawgate in Atherton and Leigh. In Lowton on Winwick Lane, the southbound 7.5 tonnes weight limit is regularly ignored which sees large vehicles wrongly using the road, according to a council consultation.

The six-week public survey took place between October 10 and November 20, 2022. It also found that the “no left turn” onto Wallgate from King Street in Wigan is regularly abused, with traffic using this route illegally.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services, and transport said: “We are currently powerless to take action against the minority of motorists who think the rules don’t apply to them.

"These additional powers would allow us to support the police in keeping our roads safe by taking targeted enforcement action in key areas of concern.

“Our proposals have the backing of Greater Manchester Police while a recent public consultation also showed support from residents who responded.

"The ability to issue penalty charge notices to those who break the law will be a powerful tool in changing behaviours and ensuring the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and other road-users.”

