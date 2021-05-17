Crash on M6 in Wigan caused long delays for drivers

Highways England reported the incident happened at around noon on Monday on the M6, heading northbound between junction 26 for the Orrell intercharnge and junction 27 at Standish.

Emergency services attended and it is understood one woman was taken to hospital.

Two lanes of the motorway were closed for some time due to the collision and long queues developed.

