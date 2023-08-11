Delays for Wigan drivers after vehicle catches fire on motorway
Drivers have been warned to expect delays after a vehicle caught fire on the motorway in Wigan
By Sian Jones
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read
Two lanes were closed on the M6 southbound between junctions 24 for Ashton and 23 for Haydock following the incident earlier today.
Lane two has since re-opened, while lane one remains closed for recovery and clean-up.
National Highways said there were five miles of congestion approaching the scene by mid-afternoon, with delays of up to 45 minutes on top of normal travel time.