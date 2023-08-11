News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Delays for Wigan drivers after vehicle catches fire on motorway

Drivers have been warned to expect delays after a vehicle caught fire on the motorway in Wigan
By Sian Jones
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read

Two lanes were closed on the M6 southbound between junctions 24 for Ashton and 23 for Haydock following the incident earlier today.

Lane two has since re-opened, while lane one remains closed for recovery and clean-up.

National Highways said there were five miles of congestion approaching the scene by mid-afternoon, with delays of up to 45 minutes on top of normal travel time.

Related topics:WiganAshton