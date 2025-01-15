Delays of up to 50 minutes after crash on M6 in Wigan
Drivers are facing long delays on the M6 in Wigan after reports of a collision.
An incident took place on Wednesday morning on the southbound carriageway of the M6, between junctions 27 (Standish) and 26 (Orrell interchange).
Flashing blue lights could be seen as emergency services arrived in the area.
National Highways is reporting two lanes are closed and there are delays of up to 50 minutes, with congestion back to junction 28 for Leyland.
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 10am and 10.15am, according National Highways.
