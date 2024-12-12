Disruption as trains stopped in Wigan after flooding on the railway line
Rail passengers in Wigan should expect disruption today due to flooding on the line.
National Rail says there will be no trains between Wigan Wallgate and Headbolt Lane until around 1pm.
Flooding in Up Holland means all lines between the stations have been shut.
National Rail posted on X: “The line between Wigan Wallgate and Headbolt Lane has flooded. This means that all lines between these stations are currently closed.
