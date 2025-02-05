Disruption for Wigan rail passengers after damage to overhead electric wires

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Feb 2025, 08:26 BST
Rail passengers are warned that services have been cancelled due to damage to overhead electric wires.

All lines are blocked between Garswood and St Helens Central due to the damage, meaning all train services running between them have been cancelled.

Services between Liverpool Lime Street and Wigan North Western are being disrupted in both directions as a result.

Network Rail engineers are on site working to address the problem.

Services between Liverpool Lime Street and Wigan North Western are being disrupted in both directions

The disruption was reported by Northern during Tuesday’s rush hour and is currently expected to end at around 10am on Wednesday.

Trains between Liverpool Lime Street and Wigan North Western/Blackpool North are unable to run and will be cancelled or diverted, failing to call at all stations between Huyton and Wigan North Western.

Alternative services are available between Liverpool Lime Street and Huyton and a rail replacement service is operating between Huyton and Wigan North Western, though passengers are warned this extends journey times by 45 minutes.

