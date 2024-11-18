Disruption on rail services between Wigan and Salford Crescent
Rail passengers are warned to expect disruption on services between Wigan and Salford Crescent.
Emergency services were dealing with an incident between Wigan North Western/Wigan Wallgate and Salford Crescent, so National Rail said all lines were closed on Monday morning and trains may be cancelled or revised.
Disruption is expected until 10am.
The Wigan Wallgate to Manchester Victoria service via Atherton is now able to call at stations between Wallgate and Swinton, but may be subject to short notice delays and cancellations.
Services from Wigan Wallgate to Manchester Victoria via Westhoughton can call at all stations, but could also face delays and cancellations.
