Diversions in place as busy Wigan road is closed this weekend

Poolstock Lane will be shut between St Paul's Avenue and Worsley Mesnes Drive from 7am on Saturday to 5pm on Sunday.

The road will remain closed overnight due to raised iron works.

A diversion route will be in place, with drivers asked to use Westwood Way or or go through Worsley Mesnes via Warrington Road, Tyrer Avenue and Worsley Mesnes Drive.

Poolstock Lane will be closed this weekend. Pic: Google Street View

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and residents will have vehicle access to and from their properties.

Anyone planning to attend a pre-loved baby sale at Clifton Street Community Centre on Sunday is asked to approach from Worsley Mesnes Drive.

