'Don't travel' alert to Wigan Christmas Eve rail passengers
Services across the region will finish earlier than usual at around 4pm and some routes will see no services operating.
Customer are advised not to travel on the following routes:
Morecambe/Heysham – Lancaster
Blackpool South – Colne
Wigan – Stalybridge
Clitheroe – Manchester Victoria
Manchester Victoria – Chester
Manchester Piccadilly – Chester (Via Altrincham)
Manchester Piccadilly - Crewe
Craig Harrop, regional director at Northern, said: “Unfortunately, customers travelling on Christmas Eve should expect disruption and we are sorry for this.
“This is due to limited train crew availability in some areas. We strongly advise customers not to travel in the North West on these routes.”
“Ticket restrictions have been lifted, on Northern services, for customers to use tickets dated December 24 on December 22 and 23.”
More details about Christmas disruption can be found at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/christmas-engineering.