Will Jones, 57, said the traffic island at the junction of Greenough Street and Morris Street in Scholes was now no longer fit for purpose and demanded steps be taken to make it safer for pedestrians.

Mr Jones, from Whelley, said: “On several occasions, I have stepped out to cross onto the traffic island, only for a car to pull out at speed from Morris Street. I have feared for my safety, only to be met with abuse – not for the first time – when a car 'shot out' of the junction without looking for myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This junction was designed before the drive-thru Maccy D's opened and it is some of the people exiting there via Morris Street, who seem to think pedestrians should not be crossing there.

Local resident William Jones is concerned about traffic and speeding vehicles from junction of Morris Street and Greenough Street, Scholes, Wigan.

“Pedestrians now have priority once in the road. Stepping out to fear for your safety, then receiving abuse from a driver who has joined from a side street without noticing you, should not be happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This traffic island is now no longer fit for purpose due to the amount of traffic leaving Maccy D's and I am asking for the council to review it as a matter of urgency. They could at least install a sign saying beware of pedestrians.

"I live in Whelley and drive for work, but usually walk into Wigan at weekends, so can see hazards from both sides.”

The Morris Street junction near McDonald's.

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of reported issues at this crossing. Our team is currently investigating and will be back in touch with Mr Jones when this investigation is complete.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad