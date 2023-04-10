Elderly man dies after 'suspected medical episode' and woman injured as car crashes into tree in Wigan

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics rushed to Almond Brook Road in Standish after the Mercedes crashed at around 12.30pm on Monday.

The air ambulance was also called and landed nearby on a field close to the Charnley Arms.

The car hit a tree on Almond Brook Road in Standish

There were two people in the car – a 75-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman – and they were taken to hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines from Wigan and the technical response unit from Leigh quickly attended the incident, which involved one car colliding with a tree.

“Two people were taken to hospital by colleagues from North West Ambulance Service. Firefighters had used hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate one person from the car.

“Firefighters made the area safe before handing over to Greater Manchester Police. GMFRS crews were in attendance for 35 minutes.”

Police have since confirmed that the man died in hospital shortly after the crash and they believe he may have had a “medical episode” while driving.

A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spokesman said: “Officers attended along with other emergency services and despite their best attempts, sadly a 75-year-old man was pronounced deceased a short time later at hospital. It is believed he suffered a suspected medical episode at the wheel before colliding with a tree.

"A 73-year-old woman passenger has suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result and is currently being supported by specially-trained officers whilst she receives treatment also at hospital.”

Almond Brook Road was closed for some time after the accident, as emergency services helped the pair and an investigation was launched.

The police spokesman continued: "GMP are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident – or may have dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage – to please share it with GMP’s serious collision investigation unit (SCIU) so it can help with their enquiries to understand what happened.”

Contact police by calling 0161 856 4741, quoting incident 1303 of April 10, or use the force’s website.

