Road closures will be implemented in parts of the borough this weekend as a gruelling triathlon returns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ironman 70.3 Bolton takes place on Sunday and will see athletes swim 1.2 miles at Pennington Flash, cycle 56 miles and run 13.1 miles, before finishing on the red carpet outside Bolton Town Hall.

Temporary road closures will be in place to keep competitors, spectators and members of the public safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The race starts at 6.15am and after completing the swim, athletes will get on their bikes and cycle out of Pennington Flash.

Ironman 70.3 Bolton will see cyclists ride through parts of Wigan borough

They will turn right onto St Helens Road, then right onto Sandy Lane, Lowton, and follow it onto Byrom Lane and then left to Slag Lane, all of which will be fully closed from 6am to 10am.

The riders will go right onto Lowton Road, which will be closed southbound only from 6am to 10am, and then head north onto Wigan Road and Warrington Road, in Platt Bridge, closed northbound only from 6am to 10.30am.

The course continues along Bickershaw Lane, Nel Pan Lane, Westleigh Lane, Kirkhall Lane and Atherleigh Way, Leigh, all of which will be closed eastbound from 6am to 10.45am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atherleigh Way will be closed northbound only between Kirkhall Lane and St Helens Road from 6am to 9.45am and the cyclists will go on to complete the loop again.

They will then head along Atherleigh Way to the Talbot roundabout in Atherton, with this section closed northbound between 6am and 10.45am.

From there, the athletes will cycle along Gibfield Park Way, Gibfield Park Avenue, North Road and Platt Lane, into Bolton, to continue their ride. These roads will be fully closed from 6.30am to 11am.

Organisers at Ironman say there are crossing points along the route, but there may be delays using them at certain times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are being asked not to park along the cycle route so the roads can be left clear for the race.

Emergency service access will be available at all times and essential access for carers can be facilitated by emailing [email protected] or calling 03330 116600 in advance of the weekend.

Some bus services will start later than usual and others will be diverted. Affected services are 35, 516, 583, 584, 588, 608, 609, 610 and 611, with full details on the Bee Network’s website.