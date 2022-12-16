Firefighters rush to busy Wigan road as blaze breaks out after car crash
Firefighters rushed to help when a car set alight after crashing into another vehicle in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
16th Dec 2022, 8:53am
The two cars collided on Central Park Way at around 7.30pm on Thursday, before one of them caught fire.
Crews from Wigan fire station attended to put out the blaze, which caused damage to the car.
The occupants of the cars were able to get out unaided and no-one was hurt in the incident.
The cause of the collision and the subsequent fire is not known.