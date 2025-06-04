The first train powered by newly installed overhead electric lines has run between Wigan and Bolton after £100m of government investment to improve future railway journeys across the North West.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage released by Network Rail today (Wednesday June 4) shows a Northern service leaving Wigan North Western at 1.15am and arriving at Bolton at 1.40am on Tuesday June 3: the first train to ever make that journey under electric power.

Technical teams monitored how the overhead lines performed as the train travelled twice between the two towns as part of a robust testing regime before electric-powered trains can enter passenger service in late summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It marks a major milestone in the multi-year investment from the Department for Transport to electrify the six-and-a-half-mile route, delivered by Network Rail in partnership with its supply chain and train operating partners.

The electric train being tested at Wigan North Western station

Since 2022 the project has seen:

13 miles of power lines installed

414 new overhead line equipment stanchions erected

Six road bridges and one footbridge completely reconstructed

Modifications to 17 bridges and two-level crossings

Signalling and track upgrades completed

Platform extensions at Hindley, Westhoughton and Ince stations

The upgrades to station platforms mean more space for passengers now, but in the future will allow for longer trains with more seats to serve destinations along the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rail Minister Lord Hendy said: “Thanks to over £100m of government money, journeys between Wigan, Bolton and Manchester are set to become more reliable and greener, with the line also being able support longer electric trains, unlocking more seats for passengers.

“Cutting-edge projects, like this one, are at the heart of the government’s Plan for Change, investing in transport systems which are helping our environment, and supporting better access to jobs, education, and opportunities.

“This millions of pounds of government investment in the North West is modernising their transport links making travelling quicker, easier, and greener.”

Christian Irwin, Network Rail’s Capital Delivery director for the North West and Central region, said: “Seeing the first train operate in electric mode between Wigan to Bolton is a huge milestone as part of our significant investment into the railways in the North West. This moment wouldn’t have been possible without the partnership working across our supply chain, local partners and train operating companies, as well as our lineside neighbours, who we’d like to thank for their patience during construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When fully operational in late summer, it will allow trains to operate in electric mode providing quieter and more reliable journeys, whilst improving air quality for communities along the 6.5-mile route. By extending the platforms at Hindley, Westhoughton and Ince stations we have also future-proofed the railway to allow longer trains to run in the years to come.”

Seb Cabot, Head of North West Industry Programmes for Northern, said: "This milestone takes us one step closer to being able to run a better, greener railway for our customers.

"I'd like to thank all of our customers and communities for their patience whilst this work has been underway - we're looking forward to being able to run electric trains in service in the near future."

Already delivered as part of this investment, the recent May timetable change on SundayMay 25 saw Ince station being fully served by all services for the first time greatly improving the frequency of trains in that community.

In future the Wigan to Bolton will enable further flexibility for train operators to run electric services over longer distances to improve connectivity across the North West.