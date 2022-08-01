Five road closures that Wigan drivers should know about this week

Wigan drivers have five closures on major roads to watch out for this week.

By Joseph Hook
Monday, 1st August 2022, 3:45 pm

The works list from National Highways shows three closures already in place will continue and two new closures will start.

Read More

Read More
Wigan MP and Labour frontbencher Lisa Nandy pictured visiting picket line

They are:

Sign up to our daily newsletter

There are five road closures this week

• M6, from July 23 to September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): northbound and southbound, j28 to j21 – carriageway closure for inspection.

• M6, from April 14, 2021 to September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): north and southbound, j23-27 – narrow lanes with 50mph restrictions due to SMART construction works.

• M6, from April 9, 2021 to September 30, 2023, slight delays: northbound and southbound, j24, 25 and 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

• M6, from 9pm August 1 to 6am August 6, slight delays: northbound and southbound, j21a to J26 – lane closure for construction improvement.

• M58, from 8am August 8 to 6pm August 19, slight delays: M58/M6 roundabout works on the footway requiring multi-way signals at Orrell Road junction.

Wigan