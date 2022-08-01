The works list from National Highways shows three closures already in place will continue and two new closures will start.

They are:

There are five road closures this week

• M6, from July 23 to September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): northbound and southbound, j28 to j21 – carriageway closure for inspection.

• M6, from April 14, 2021 to September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): north and southbound, j23-27 – narrow lanes with 50mph restrictions due to SMART construction works.

• M6, from April 9, 2021 to September 30, 2023, slight delays: northbound and southbound, j24, 25 and 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

• M6, from 9pm August 1 to 6am August 6, slight delays: northbound and southbound, j21a to J26 – lane closure for construction improvement.