Funding scheme opens next month to help vehicles become more environmentally friendly

HGVs registered in Greater Manchester will be able to apply for funding from November 30, if approved by the air quality administration committee next week.

The Clean Air Zone, launching on May 30 next year, is a key component of Greater Manchester’s efforts to tackle air pollution, which contributes towards at least 1,200 deaths per year in the city-region.

The area has secured one of the largest support packages outside London, with £120m to help regional businesses, people and organisations upgrade to cleaner, compliant vehicles and avoid a daily charge.

Funding will be available for HGVs

Around £8m will initially be made available to help affected HGV owners to upgrade or retrofit their vehicles ahead of the zone going live next year.

The first round of funding will aim to support smaller businesses, sole traders and the voluntary sector and clean up the oldest, dirtiest vehicles.

Funding for Greater Manchester-licensed private hire vehicles and Hackney carriages, coaches, minibuses and light goods vehicles will launch at the end of January, ahead of their inclusion in the zone from June 2023.

The zone – which covers all 10 Greater Manchester districts – will not include private cars, motorbikes and mopeds.

Greater Manchester lead for clean air, Coun Andrew Western, said: “The Clean Air Zone will be crucial in our wider plan to reduce vehicle emissions and clean up Greater Manchester’s air.

“We’re working hard to ensure we support as many affected vehicle owners as possible move to cleaner vehicles so they don’t have to pay a daily charge.

“The financial support scheme opens to HGVs in November, pending approval, and I’d encourage anyone who thinks they could be affected to apply early."

Residents still have until October 13 to give their views on two issues so that the local authorities can decide if they are to be included in the final Clean Air Plan. That is whether sections of the A575 and A580 in Worsley should be in the charging scheme and if M1/M1 SP vehicles with a body type of "motorcaravan" are included.

More information and a consultation questionnaire can be found at cleanairgm.com/consultation