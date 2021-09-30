Google searches for the phrase “which petrol station near me has fuel?” have soared by 4,850% in the past seven days

The team at money-saving website www.offeroftheday.co.uk have analysed Google Trends data from over the past seven days, not only has the term “people panic buying petrol” increased by 3,550% - the topic of fuel itself has seen an overall search increase of 1,700% in just seven days.

They also found that the following Google searches have seen the biggest increase over the last seven days across the UK following the fuel shortage:

“Fuel availability near me” 4,650%

A common sight on petrol station forecourts

“Does fuel expire at petrol stations? ” 3,850%

“Why is everyone panic buying petrol? ” 1,900%

“Fuel panic” 1,200%