Heartbreak after dad-to-be dies in Bickerstaffe crash two months before baby girl is due

Tributes have paid tribute to a dad-to-be who tragically died in a crash in Bickerstaffe just two months before his baby daughter was due to be born.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:11 BST

Michael Hanley, 39, was involved in a collision in Liverpool Road, Bickerstaffe, at around 9.30pm on Friday (June 16).

Emergency services rushed to the scene after they received reports a motorbike had left the carriageway and the rider had fallen from the vehicle.

Michael Hanley, of Kirkby, Liverpool, was very sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Michael Hanley died following a serious road traffic collision in Bickerstaffe (Credit: Lancashire Police)Michael Hanley died following a serious road traffic collision in Bickerstaffe (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Michael Hanley died following a serious road traffic collision in Bickerstaffe (Credit: Lancashire Police)
His heartbroken family later revealed he died mere weeks before the birth of his baby girl, who is due in August.

In an emotional statement, they said: “Michael was a much-loved fiancé, son, brother, uncle, friend and daddy-to-be to his baby girl who is due in August.

“Michael was taken away from us far too soon at the age of 39.

“He was known to be a gentleman by people who knew him and would light up the room with his smile, huge personality and the warmest of hugs!

“He had the biggest heart and he loved his family and friends so much.

“Michael will be sadly missed and never forgotten, he will live on forever in his daughter, in our hearts and memories.”

Police said they were continuing to investigate the collision and urged anyone with witnessed the incident to come forward

Sgt Paul McCurrie of Lancashire Police, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with Mr Hanley’s family at this very sad and distressing time for them.

“Our investigation into the collision is very much ongoing and we are appealing for witnesses who were using Liverpool Road around the time it happened.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 1543 of June 16, 2023.

