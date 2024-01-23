Heavy rain from Storm Jocelyn causes flooding at railway station in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Storm Jocelyn is making her presence felt in the borough, as rain and strong winds hit large parts of the country.

National Rail has now reported that heavy rain has caused flooding on the railway in Gathurst on Tuesday afternoon.

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “Trains running from Wigan Wallgate towards Southport are currently unable to call at Gathurst due to heavy rain flooding the railway.

"Customers are advised to travel to Appley Bridge and get the next train back towards Gathurst.”

The Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings for wind covering much of the UK, together with yellow warnings for rain covering parts of western and southern Scotland, and north-west England.

Gusts of 80mph could be experienced in exposed areas, with 40-50mm of rain possible over higher ground, the forecaster said.

Flooding has been reported at Gathurst railway station

Avanti West Coast urged passengers not to travel north of Preston after 3.30pm on Tuesday.

The last scheduled service from London to Glasgow leaves the capital at 3.30pm – calling at Preston at 5.41pm – and is “expected to be extremely busy”, the operator warned.

Services to and from Scotland are expected to be suspended until at least noon on Wednesday.

Road journeys are also likely to be affected by the storm.