HGV driver dies after lorry hits bridge on M6 as police investigation launched

Police were called to a serious collision on the northbound carriageway at around 8.05am today (September 7).

Officers discovered a blue and white HGV had collided with a railway bridge between junctions 17 (Sandbach) and 18 (Middlewich).

The driver, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: "Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid the investigation."

The northbound carriageway remains closed while recovery work is undertaken and 800 litres of diesel is cleared.

There is a two-hour delay stretching back 6.5 miles on the approach to the scene.

National Highways Traffic Operations Manager Chris Martin said: "The northbound carriageway will need to be closed for some time and we would advise road users to avoid travelling in the local area and use alternative routes if possible."

The following diversion is in place:

- Follow solid diamond: Exit at junction 17 and travel eastbound on A534

- Turn left onto A50 and travel north

- Please note there is a low bridge 4.8m/ 16ft prior to A54

- At Holmes Chapel turn left onto A54, travel west and re-join M6 at junction 18

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact police by calling 101, quoting IML 1079063.

You can also visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tua.

