Just three closures on Wigan motorways and A-roads
And motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
M6 until 5am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 25 exit slip road lane closure due to off network works.
M6, from 9.30am March 3 to 3pm March 4, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junction 27 lane closures due to barrier repairs.
M62, from 9pm March 3 to 6am March 7, slight delays: M62 both directions junctions 12 to 10 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
