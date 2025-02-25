Drivers in and around Wigan have just three National Highways road closures to watch out for in the next couple of weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M6 until 5am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 25 exit slip road lane closure due to off network works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule

M6, from 9.30am March 3 to 3pm March 4, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junction 27 lane closures due to barrier repairs.

M62, from 9pm March 3 to 6am March 7, slight delays: M62 both directions junctions 12 to 10 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.