Lanes closed on M6 after vehicle catches fire
Lane closures have been put in place on the M6 due to a vehicle fire.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 8:18 pm
Updated
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 8:20 pm
National Highways confirmed that two lanes are closed on the northbound section of the motorway at junction 21a, the Croft interchange.
It is due to a vehicle fire on the road linking from the M62 in both directions.
A spokesman for National Highways said: "Traffic Officers are on scene and fire services are en route. Please avoid the area."