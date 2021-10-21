Lanes closed on M6 after vehicle catches fire

National Highways confirmed that two lanes are closed on the northbound section of the motorway at junction 21a, the Croft interchange.

It is due to a vehicle fire on the road linking from the M62 in both directions.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "Traffic Officers are on scene and fire services are en route. Please avoid the area."