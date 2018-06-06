Lanes closed on the M61 after lorry crash

Lanes have been closed on the north and southbound carriageways of the M61 following a lorry crash, say police.

The accident happened at around 8am on Wednesday June 6 between junctions 8 and 6 near Chorley and Horwich.

A spokesman for the police said: "Lanes have been closed on the M61 between J8 and J6 due to a collision involving an HGV which has collided with the central reservation and is now facing the wrong way.

"Our Area Team are en-route to scene."

A Highways England spokesman said: "One lane remains closed in both directions on the M61 between J8 and J6 due to a collision involving a lorry which has damaged the central reservation barrier. Recovery is en-route to scene. There are delays of 20 minutes on the southbound carriageway."