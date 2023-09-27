News you can trust since 1853
A motorway smash involving three cars brought Wigan rush hour traffic to a standstill.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Sep 2023, 18:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 18:13 BST
The accident happened on the southbound carriageway of the M6 between Standish and Orrell on Wednesday (September 27) afternoon.

Ambulances, fire engines and police all headed to the crash scene but happily the occupants of the vehicles had all escaped without injury.

A crew from Wigan fire station attended but was only required to clear up spilT petrol.

Once the vehicles had been removed, the motorway was re-opened to traffic before 6pm.

Related topics:WiganStandishOrrell