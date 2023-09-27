Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The accident happened on the southbound carriageway of the M6 between Standish and Orrell on Wednesday (September 27) afternoon.

Ambulances, fire engines and police all headed to the crash scene but happily the occupants of the vehicles had all escaped without injury.

A crew from Wigan fire station attended but was only required to clear up spilT petrol.