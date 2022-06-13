M6 closed tonight in Wigan between junctions 26 and 23 - this is why and when it will reopen

The M6 will be closed to southbound drivers this evening whilst urgent roadworks take place in Wigan.

By Matthew Calderbank
Monday, 13th June 2022, 3:02 pm
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 3:07 pm

The overnight closures, between 9pm and 6am, will take place between junctions 26 (Orrell Interchange) and 23 (Haydock Island).

National Highways say clearly signed diversion routes will be in place for those travelling south.

A Highways spokesman said: “We’re currently carrying out deep excavation work in the verge area between junctions 24 and 26, which enables us to drill underneath the road.

"This allows us to get electric and technology services from one side of the carriageway to the other, without having to close the road or dig it up, reducing disruption on our customers.

“We’ve completed five deep excavations on this stretch of the network so far.

“We’re also preparing areas ahead of installing new signs, gantries and CCTV cameras. And we’ve carried out 300 metres of drainage work.

"During this work we’ve moved 16,350m3 of material - that’s the same volume as six-and-a-half Olympic swimming pools.”

The southbound M6 will be closed from 9pm (Monday, June 13) to 6am tomorrow (Tuesday, June 14) between southbound junctions 26 to 23

Upcoming M6 closures

In the coming months, more sections of the M6 will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am.

The closures will take place on the following dates:

Tuesday, June 14 – M6 northbound between junctions 23 to 26

Monday, June 20 – M6 southbound between junctions 23 to 22

Tuesday, June 21 – M6 northbound between junctions 22 to 23

Monday, July 11 – M6 southbound between junctions 23 to 22

Tuesday, July 12 – M6 northbound between junctions 22 to 23

Wednesday, July 13 -M6 southbound between junctions 22 to 21a

Thursday, July 14 – M6 northbound between junctions 21a to 22

