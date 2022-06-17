The motorway has been closed since 2.30am between junctions 32 (Preston, M55) and 33 (Lancaster South, A6) after a lorry overturned, spilling oil and fuel across the carriageway.

The scene of the crash is just north of junction 32 in the Barton area of Preston, about half-a-mile from Barton Lane.

As of 3.30pm – 12 hours after the crash - efforts are ongoing to recover the HGV and carry out repairs to the carriageway.

Police and Highways are still at the scene and the recovery is ongoing this afternoon

National Highways has not said exactly when the M6 is likely to reopen, but it estimates that it is likely to remain shut past rush hour and into the early evening.

Motorists affected by the closure are now being advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for rush hour journeys this evening.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’re still at the scene and the recovery is ongoing. Hopefully we can update you later this afternoon.”

The force added that the lorry driver was not injured in the crash.

The recovery is taking place on the motorway just north of junction 32, parallel to the A6 in Barton

There are still reported delays of 90 minutes above normal travel time and around eight miles of congestion on the approach to junction 33 in Lancaster, where traffic is rejoining the M6.

But others have reported being stuck in long queues for over two hours on the A6, where northbound traffic is being diverted through Barton and Garstang towards the motorway at Lancaster.

Traffic is currently queued back to junction 28, with traffic now exiting the motorway at Leyland and heading into Preston via Lostock Hall or Bamber Bridge.

The motorway closure is likely to affect travel conditions across the Lancashire motorway network, including the M55, M61 and M65.