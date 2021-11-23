M6 delays after rush hour crash between Leyland and Charnock Richard Services
There are long delays on the M6 after a rush hour crash on the motorway near Charnock Richard Services this morning (Tuesday, November 23).
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 8:42 am
Updated
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 9:12 am
Traffic was held until 8.50am between J28 (Leyland) and J27 (Standish) after an accident on the southbound carriageway, but has now been released.
All lanes have reopened but there are delays with a travel time of around 60 minutes between J29 (M65, Lostock Hall) and Standish (J27).
Highways say the crash happened in lanes two and three near Charnock Richard Services.
There are no details on casualties at this stage, but Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for updates.