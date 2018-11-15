M6 delays easing after high-speed collision between car and trailer

A three-mile tailback on the M6 is moving again after an overturned trailer was removed from the carriageway.

Both vehicles involved in the crash have been recovered and emergency services have left the scene.

Three-miles of tailbacks on the M6 after trailer carrying digger collides with car

Police have cleared the lane closure put in place after a trailer transporting a digger overturned around 7.45am.

Highways England said delays should begin easing over the next 20 minutes.

Traffic came to a standstill between M6 junctions 27 and 28 after a collision between a car and a trailer caused both vehicles to crash into the central reservation near Standish.

The incident caused a three-mile tailback between Standish and Charnock Richard services.

The rush hour accident caused congestion from junction 28 (Leyland) to junction 23 (Haydock, St. Helens).

The high-speed collision caused the car to spin around and face the wrong way on the motorway and the trailer to overturn in the third lane, blocking traffic.

Police closed third lane and put speed reductions in place on the approach to the accident scene.

The occupants of both cars are not believed to have suffered serious injuries.