M6 delays for Lancashire-bound traffic after broken down lorry blocks lanes

Commuters travelling to Lancashire on the M6 are facing delays this morning because of lane closures in Cheshire.



Police and highways were forced to close lane 1 of the M6 between junctions 19 (Tabley) and 18 (Holmes Chapel) after a lorry broke down at around 7.20am.

Highways officers are managing traffic, with only lane 3 open as the stricken lorry awaits recovery.

Highways England said they expect the incident to be cleared between 8.45am and 9am.

It is the second lane closure on the M6 this morning, after a lorry broke down on the M6 northbound exit slip at nearby junction J20 in Lymm.

Police closed lane 2 of the northbound M6 carriageway to assist the stranded lorry, which broke down at around 7am.

Police and Highways officers are dealing with a broken down lorry on the M6 northbound exit slip at junction J20 to A50 near Lymm, Cheshire.

The lane closures are expected to affect traffic travelling north to Lancashire.

More to come...