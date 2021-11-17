M6 diversion route in place as motorway remains shut northbound

The M6 northbound in Lancashire is closed between junctions 33 (Lancaster South, A6) and 34 (Lancaster, Kirkby Lonsdale, Morecambe, Heysham A683).

You can read our full report with the latest updates here.

Diversions

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways say drivers should follow this route, which is marked out with a hollow triangle symbol on local road signs:

- Exit at J33 and at the roundabout take the second exit on to the A6 northbound

- Remain on the A6 towards Lancaster passing through Galgate and past Lancaster University

- Follow the A6 through Scotforth and continue in to Lancaster city centre

The M6 northbound in Lancashire is closed between junctions 33 (Lancaster South, A6) and 34 (Lancaster, Kirkby Lonsdale, Morecambe, Heysham A683). Pic: Google

- Follow the one-way system through the city centre, keeping in the right hand lane

- At the Sainsbury's junction keep in the right hand lane and continue forward on to the A589 towards Kirby Lonsdale

- Remain on the A589 and at the Caton Road junction with the A683 turn left

- Follow the A683 north and at the Shefferlands Roundabout take the second exit on to the M6 northbound entry slip road at J34