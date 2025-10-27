Drivers are being warned to expect “severe” delays of more than an hour and a half on the M6 in Wigan.

The motorway was closed between junction 27 for Standish and junction 28 for Leyland at around 10pm on Sunday following a serious crash.

Lancashire Police said it involved two vehicles and happened near Charnock Richard services, on the southbound carriageway.

Emergency services were in attendance and people were being treated.

National Highways reported the M6 remained closed southbound during the Monday morning rush hour, with police investigation work taking place ahead of the recovery and carriageway clear-up work.

Lanes two and three on the northbound carriageway were also shut, with delays reported to be at 100 minutes above usual journey times.

A National Highways post on X at 7.40am said: “We're reporting delays of up to 100 minutes on the M6 northbound between J27 (Standish) and J28 (Leyland) due to the closure of lanes 2 and 3 (of 3).

“Southbound remains closed for Lancs Police investigation works.”

A Lancashire Police Facebook post late on Sunday night said: “An investigation into how the collision occurred will commence, and whilst we understand that this may cause some discussion in the local community, we do ask that you please refrain from speculating online or otherwise. When we are able to provide you with more detail, we will bring you an update.

“We know that some of you may be stuck in the traffic caused by this road closure and that it may be frustrating to have your journey changed or delayed. We ask that you please be patient and allow our officers and colleagues to work to resume normality as soon as we can.

“If you have information or footage to assist our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 1162 of October 26.”