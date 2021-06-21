M6 lane reopens after broken down vehicle recovered
A lane closure on the motorway led to delays through Wigan this afternoon.
Monday, 21st June 2021, 1:25 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st June 2021, 2:11 pm
One lane on the M6 southbound, near J25 at Wigan, was closed this afternoon (June 21) while traffic officers and recovery teams can reach the stricken vehicle and removed it from the scene.
The lane has since reopened.
